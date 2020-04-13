LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there are 569 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Monday, including five additional deaths.
A total of 45 people in Louisville have now died from COVID-19 complications, Fischer said in his daily press briefing.
The new deaths include three women and two men, their ages ranging from 70 to 84.
Fischer said more people in the city are wearing masks out in public and he encouraged those who were reluctant to cover themselves for the benefit of everyone.
"It's an expression of you caring for other people," he said.
Fischer said the number of infected first resonders did not change over the weekend.
Three Louisville Metro Police officers have been infected, but two have recovered. In addition, two firefighters, two Metro Corrections workers, two EMS employees and one officer with the sheriff's department have tested positive for the virus.
A total of 19 first responders are currently off duty:
- 5 are off with positive tests and in self-isolation.
- 6 are off and quarantined due to exposure to someone with a positive test.
- 8 are “screened off” with symptoms and have been tested or will soon be tested but have not received the results.
Thirty-five Metro Corrections inmates have been tested so far, all negative. Four inmates are in isolation due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Of the 569 people who have tested positive for the virus, about 170 have recovered, according to Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The mayor will host a Facebook live town hall tomorrow at 10 a.m. with Dr. Marty Pollio, the Superintendent of JCPS, as a guest.
“I want to say thanks to Dr. Pollio, his team, and all of our teachers who are working to adapt this new medium so our students can continue to learn, Fischer said.
