LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there are now 721 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Thursday, including two new deaths.
A total of 57 people in Louisville have now died from COVID-19 complications, Fischer said in his daily press briefing. The ages of the two most recent victims are 78 and a person in their 90s.
Fischer said the number of infected first responders has not changed.
Three Louisville Metro Police officers have been infected, but two have recovered. In addition, two firefighters, two Metro Corrections workers, two EMS employees and one officer with the sheriff's department have tested positive for the virus.
