LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there are  now 721 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Thursday, including two new deaths.

A total of 57 people in Louisville have now died from COVID-19 complications, Fischer said in his daily press briefing. The ages of the two most recent victims are 78 and a person in their 90s. 

Fischer said the number of infected first responders has not changed.

Three Louisville Metro Police officers have been infected, but two have recovered. In addition, two firefighters, two Metro Corrections workers, two EMS employees and one officer with the sheriff's department have tested positive for the virus. 

So far, 45 Metro Corrections inmates have been tested with 42 negative tests and three pending. 
 
The mayor said "we are seeing signs of encouragement" both locally and nationally and began to discuss planning to reopen the city. 
 
"This is exactly where we want to be," Fischer said, though he warned "we are not out of the woods yet."
 
The city has a three-phase plan, with the second phase involving lifting some restrictions. 
 
Fischer did not offer any date for opening the city back up, saying the virus will determine the timeline. 
 
"We are always planning for the future while we take care of today," he said.  
 
Fischer said nursing homes are "a large source of concern" and he will focus on the issue Friday morning at a Facebook town hall. 

