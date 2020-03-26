LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. plans to reopen Kentucky Truck Plant in eastern Jefferson County on April 14, the day after the company's observed Easter holiday, the company said Thursday.
It's one of five plants that the automaker plans to reopen next month.
There is no word yet on when Louisville Assembly Plant might reopen, a Ford spokeswoman said.
Ford's U.S. plants were idled this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Ford told workers that a Kentucky Truck Plant employee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Andrew Tapp, the plant manager, said in a letter to employees that Ford has "identified and alerted" the people who may had directed contact with the infected person as well as those who may have had "close contact with that 'direct' group," instructing them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"Nothing is more important than the safety of our workforce," Tapp said in the employee letter. "As you know, the plant is currently shutdown and we have been in the process of cleaning and sanitizing the facility. As a result, we don't believe there is current risk in the building."
The three Detroit automakers suspended production at North American factories a week ago under pressure from the United Auto Workers union, which had concerns about members working closely at work stations and possibly spreading the virus.
Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said Thursday that the UAW is reviewing Ford's announcement “with great concern and caution.”
The company says it's aiming to reopen its factory in Hermosillo, Mexico, on April 6, followed on April 14 by KTP as well as its Dearborn, Michigan, truck plant, the Ohio Assembly Plant near Cleveland, and the Transit van line at the Kansas City, Missouri, plant.
The company also wants to reopen U.S. parts-making plants in Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio to feed the assembly factories on the same day.
Ford says in a prepared statement that it will introduce additional safety measures to protect workers, but said it would give details later. “We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans as necessary,” the company said.