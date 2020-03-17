LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. plans a brief work stoppage for a few days at its U.S. plants, including the two in Louisville, in the "near future" to allow for "deep cleaning" as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, the president of local Louisville autoworkers union told WDRB.
While continuing its regular production schedule, Ford is also cutting back some overtime shifts to limit exposure to the virus, said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862 in Louisville.
That means thousands of workers at Kentucky Truck Plant won't be called in on mandatory overtime on Saturday night, a shift called "Super Saturday," Dunn said.
The plans were shared during a conference call with union leaders on Tuesday.
Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker wasn't immediately able to comment on the company's plans.
The plans fall short of the two-week shutdown that the UAW has asked Ford and the other Detroit Three automakers to undertake to protect workers.
National union leaders and executives were set to meet Tuesday evening to discuss plans, according to the Associated Press.
“These companies will be put on notice that the UAW will use any and all measures to protect our brothers and sisters who are working in their facilities,” UAW International interim President Rory Gamble said in a message obtained by the AP.
Dunn said steps such as the deep cleaning are a "good start" but not sufficient.
"You can never be sure what you are doing is enough and you can always do more," he said.