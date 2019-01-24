LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Nearly 12,000 hourly workers at Ford Motor Co.’s two Louisville assembly plants will get bonuses averaging $7,600 per worker, before taxes and deductions, on March 14 based on the automaker’s 2018 results in North America.
The profit-sharing payments, part of Ford’s 2015 labor contract with the United Auto Workers union, are up slightly this year, from an average of $7,500 paid early last year.
The bonuses have been as high as $9,345 in 2015.
Ford has about 7,600 full-time hourly workers at Kentucky Truck Plant and 4,100 full-time hourly workers at Louisville Assembly Plant, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said Thursday.
The bonuses are calculated as a percentage of Ford's earnings before interest and taxes in its North America segment, which was $7.6 billion in 2018.
North America was the automaker's only profitable region in 2018. On the whole, Ford made $3.68 billion for the full year, but that was only about half of what its net profit was in 2017.