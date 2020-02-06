FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold F-350 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly. The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)