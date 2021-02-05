LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Assembly Plant will return to work as scheduled the week of Feb. 8 even as Ford Motor Co. cuts production at other plants because of a continued shortage of computer chips.
LAP, which produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, has been shuttered the last two weeks because of the global semiconductor shortage. The plant was also idled the week of Jan. 11 because of the issue.
Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker confirmed the plant restarts next with, no deviations from the normal schedule planned beyond that. Ford’s other area plant, Kentucky Truck Plant in eastern Jefferson County, hasn’t had a work stoppage.
Still lacking semiconductors, the automaker said this week that it would cut shifts next week at plants that build its best-selling F-150 trucks in Dearborn, Michigan and Kansas City.
For Ford, allocating available computer chips to its North American plants is a complicated calculus.
“Our team is working with our suppliers around the clock to optimize the constrained supply (and) minimize the profit impact while also prioritizing customer orders, new vehicle launches and compliance with our CO-2 emissions regulations,” Ford chief financial officer John Lawler said on an earnings call Thursday.
The company said Thursday that the chip shortage could cut its production for the first half of 2021 by 10% to 20%.