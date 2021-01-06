LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Erika Shields, who rose from a beat officer to police chief during a 25-year career with Atlanta's police department, has been named the next chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
She will be the first woman to permanently lead the Louisville agency.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced he was hiring Shields on Wednesday, capping a nearly seven-month process that began when Fischer fired former Chief Steve Conrad in June. More than 20 people applied for the job, according to Fischer’s office.
"This has been a difficult year for all of us, but I am energized about the opportunity to work with you as we move toward our shared goal of LMPD being the best in the country," Shields wrote in an email to the department obtained by WDRB News.
Shields resigned from her Atlanta job in June after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whom police shot and killed during a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.
Speaking at Metro Hall, Fischer said Shields stepped down as not to be a distraction after Brooks' death. He called her a "change agent during her long and distinguished career."
Shields, Fischer said, has proven "she can listen and she can lead."
She will take over a Louisville department under scrutiny for its handling of the early-morning raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment last March; one officer was fired and later indicted and two others face pending termination for their roles in that case. Taylor, 26, died inside her home after she was shot by police as part of a narcotics investigation.
Shields said the shootings of Taylor and Brooks are different
Conrad was fired after Fischer learned that officers failed to turn on their body-worn cameras during the fatal shooting of business owner David McAtee during a joint National Guard and LMPD response to protests over Taylor's death. Conrad had already announced his retirement.
Interim Chief Robert Schroeder served from June until his retirement in September, when the department's current acting chief, Yvette Gentry, succeeded him.
In the wake of Conrad's firing, Fischer announced a full review of the police department. The mayor told the Louisville Forum in mid-December that the findings of consulting firm Hillard Heintze were expected around the same time he named a new chief.
"The new chief will review those recommendations and make changes," he said.
An eight-person panel of elected officials, Metro government leaders and one private citizen served on a search committee that reviewed and interviewed candidates. It gave Fischer a unanimous recommendation, Metro Council President and committee member David James told WDRB News.
The Fischer administration did not disclose the finalists.
Shields was the second woman to lead the Atlanta Police Department, rising from a patrol officer to deputy chief before she was named chief in 2016. She resigned in June 2020 after the fatal police shooting of Brooks.
Police body camera video shows two Atlanta officers having a calm and respectful conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes after responding to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru lane on June 12.
When the officers tried to handcuff Brooks, he resisted in a struggle caught on dash camera video. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fired it at Officer Garrett Rolfe as he ran away. Rolfe fired his gun and an autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back.
The Fulton County district attorney filed charges including felony murder against Rolfe, and charged Brosnan with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Their lawyers have said their actions were justified.
Shields resigned within 24 hours. In a statement at the time, she said that she "offered to step aside" as chief and that "it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."
During her career in Atlanta, Shields worked in a plain clothes role that included search warrants and narcotics work, according to her official department biography. She also handled internal investigations and reviewed officers' disciplinary files and presented them to the police chief.
As deputy chief, Shields oversaw the department's Strategy and Special Projects Division. During her time there she helped advance the Video Integration Center, a network of public and private surveillance cameras, and "researched and identified technological measures to support the crime analysis process," her bio says.
She later managed the department's $168 million annual budget.
In her first year as chief, murders fell by 29 percent, robberies dropped 32 percent and burglaries had a 23 percent decrease, according to the police department's annual report. Police attributed those declines, in part, to a federal partnership known as Safer Neighborhoods through Precision Policing.
Atlanta officers began wearing body cameras in late 2016, around the time that Shields became chief. But by 2018 a city audit she requested found that officers routinely failed to turn them on, or turned them off during incidents, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Auditors also revealed that officers deleted videos when they weren't supposed to and improperly labeled some videos. Overall, the audit found that police officers were using cameras in a way that risked sowing distrust with the public.
"I am not happy with it," Shields told the paper. "But I'm not surprised."
