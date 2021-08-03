LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison is having financial problems and has asked a judge to return the $15,000 cash bond he posted for wanton endangerment charges in the Breonna Taylor case.
Cincinnati attorney Stew Mathews, who represents Hankison, said the former detective has not been able to find a job because of the pending criminal charges and “is having difficulty meeting his daily/monthly living expenses,” according to a motion filed Tuesday.
“The return of the funds that he used to post his bail would be very helpful to him in meeting his financial obligations,” Mathews wrote.
Mathews argued that Hankison could be released on his own recognizance as he has been present at every court hearing, met all the conditions of his bond and is not a threat to the public.
The Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting the case, has no issue with the request, Mathews wrote.
On Sept. 23, Hankison was charged with firing at a neighboring apartment unit, showing "extreme indifference to human life" for three people inside, a grand jury concluded. He posted the bond that same day.
Hankison also shot into another apartment, but it was empty.
Each wanton endangerment charge carries a prison sentence of 1 to 5 years, if convicted.
Neither Hankison nor the two other officers who fired their weapons during the raid — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove — were indicted in Taylor's death. Taylor was killed by one of Cosgrove's bullets, according to FBI ballistics findings released by Cameron.
Police shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT, during an undercover raid on her apartment on Springfield Drive as part of a series of raids elsewhere that targeted narcotics trafficking.
No drugs or money were found in her home.
