LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former duPont Manual High School teacher who was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of possessing child pornography was ordered Thursday to be released on probation after serving four months.
An attorney for James Miller Jr. asked Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Julie Kaelin to release Miller on "shock probation," which allows low-risk offenders to be released between 30 and 180 days of their conviction, claiming they've been essentially "shocked straight" by the prison experience and are no longer a threat to the community.
"This is what shock probation is for, people like him," said attorney Scott C. Cox, noting that Miller had no other criminal convictions and would live in another state.
While the prosecution and mother of the victim objected, Kaelin noted that Miller would likely serve out his sentence soon anyway and then be under no supervision from the court. She said keeping him in prison now would be "short-sighted."
"The bottom line is, if I say 'No,' he will be released very soon" without being monitored by probation and parole," Kaelin said.
Now, Miller will be supervised by probation and parole for the next five years. If he violates his probation, he will go back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence. Miller must also register as a sex offender.
While Kaelin explained that to the mother of the victim, the woman still said she wanted to keep her child "feeling safe" and able to go through therapy with Miller behind bars for as long is allowed.
"I want to give her time to heal as long as possible," she said.
Miller pleaded guilty in January to filming a minor, who was 10 years old at the time, while she was undressing in 2021. The child's mother found evidence on Miller's phone.
Miller served as the Department Chair for duPont Manual High School’s Journalism and Communication magnet and was a well-known local media critic.
Before resigning from Jefferson County Public Schools in early 2022, Miller was the host of "From Classroom to Newsroom," a weekly radio show on WFMP about education and journalism. He also served as a media critic for both Insider Louisville and WFPL.
