LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ex-Louisville police chief Yvette Gentry testified Tuesday that former Det. Joshua Jaynes admitted to lying when he obtained a search warrant for the fatal raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment, and she was “completely comfortable” firing him.
“Untruthfulness is a big deal,” Gentry told Louisville’s Police Merit Board. “There are certain policy violations you don’t get a second chance to come back from. They're that serious."
Asked if she considered a lesser penalty after meeting with Jaynes and his attorneys during a pre-termination hearing in late December, Gentry said she did not, and argued that there was no new evidence presented in Jaynes’ favor during that meeting.
He was also accused of violating standard operating procedure in preparing search warrant forms, but Gentry said that violation alone would have prompted a short suspension or even just a reprimand.
Gentry served as interim chief for several months until earlier this year, when Chief Erika Shields formally took over the police department's top job.
The merit board has reconvened to continue a June 3 hearing over Jaynes' firing. He and his attorney, Thomas Clay, are trying to clear his name and get his job back.
Clay is currently cross-examining Gentry. He has argued that he was not allowed into the pre-termination hearing.
Jaynes wrote in the search warrant affidavit, under oath, that Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, was receiving packages at her apartment on Springfield Drive and said he confirmed the information through the U.S. postal inspector — one of the key justifications for the warrant.
In May 2020, a U.S. postal inspector in Louisville said Metro police did not use his office to verify that information. Jaynes has acknowledged that he never spoke to the postal inspector.
However, Jaynes and Clay claim the information on the affidavit wasn't untruthful, because he got it from another officer, Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers involved in executing the search warrant.
But Gentry said Mattingly told Jaynes that Taylor was not receiving packages from Glover.
"It was a "No, she's not receiving packages,'" Gentry said. "He was not given a 'yes.' To make it a 'yes' is a lie."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.