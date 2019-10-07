LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A former Louisville Metro Police officer accused in several lawsuits of rape has pleaded guilty to felony possession of child porn and five counts of misdemeanor sexual misconduct, agreeing to a five-year prison term.
Pablo Cano resigned from LMPD in September 2017 after several women came forward saying the officer had raped them, but he was not criminally charged until this month.
Cano was due in Jefferson Circuit Court to be arraigned Monday but instead pleaded guilty and accepted a five-year prison sentence on the lesser charges.
Under the conditions of his plea, Cano is not eligible for probation, must undergo sexual offender treatment and will be registered as a sex offender when he is released from prison.
As far as why there were no criminal charges of rape, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Cooke, a spokesman for the office, said there was not enough proof of "forcible compulsion."
Cano is still facing several civil lawsuits.
He was taken into custody after the hearing Monday morning and will be eligible for parole in a year, if he has completed the necessary treatment.
Steve Schroering, Cano's attorney, said "Cano is relieved to have the criminal part of this case behind him." He said he could not comment further because of the pending civil lawsuits.
Cano worked as a Fourth Division officer for two years. In June 2017, he was pulled off the street after a woman came forward saying that he'd raped her a year earlier while on the job. In the weeks after Jane Doe came forward, several others shared similar stories.
