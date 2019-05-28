LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Facing up to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a teen, a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged in the department's Explorer sex scandal instead was sentenced to five years Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit Court.
Brandon Wood, who earlier in the day was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 70 months in prison on a charge of attempted enticement, pleaded guilty in state court to seven counts of sexual abuse involving a teen in the program.
The sentences will run concurrently.
"I think it was enough" time," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Foster told reporters. She said the evidence in the case and the victim's "wishes played a great role in the outcome."
Attorney Steve Schroering said the crime involved "no forcible compulsion" by Wood.
Much of the evidence against Wood has not been released by police or prosecutors. WDRB has filed an open records request for the department's investigation into the former officer.
Judge Ann Bailey Smith also ordered Wood to complete a sex offender program and will be on supervision for five years after he is released.
