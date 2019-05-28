Brandon Wood in court - 5-28-19

Former LMPD Officer Brandon Wood during a sentencing hearing in Louisville, Kentucky on May 28, 2019. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Facing up to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a teen, a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged in the department's Explorer sex scandal instead was sentenced to five years Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Brandon Wood, who earlier in the day was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 70 months in prison on a charge of attempted enticement, pleaded guilty in state court to seven counts of sexual abuse involving a teen in the program.

The sentences will run concurrently.

"I think it was enough" time," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Foster told reporters. She said the evidence in the case and the victim's "wishes played a great role in the outcome."

Attorney Steve Schroering said the crime involved "no forcible compulsion" by Wood. 

Much of the evidence against Wood has not been released by police or prosecutors. WDRB has filed an open records request for the department's investigation into the former officer. 

Judge Ann Bailey Smith also ordered Wood to complete a sex offender program and will be on supervision for five years after he is released. 

Wood was convicted on seven counts of sexual abuse with one alleged victim, a juvenile, stemming from incidents in 2011 and 2012. 

The Explorer program, which has been suspended, mentored teens interested in becoming police officers. Students work closely with officers at events such as the Kentucky Derby.

Police and city officials are accused in seven federal lawsuits of concealing evidence of the conduct by intimidation, destruction of evidence, deletion of information and refusal to comply with the Kentucky Open Records Act, as well as conspiracy to cover up the wrongdoing, according to lawsuits.

Police are also accused of falsifying reports, deleting phone records and audio files and destroying other records.

An investigation into LMPD's handling of allegations of sexual misconduct in the youth Explorer program found police made several "mistakes," including a failure to look into possible criminal conduct and determine if the abuse was widespread.

But the report ultimately concluded there was no massive cover-up by police or city officials.

