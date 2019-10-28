LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three former Louisville Metro Police officers admitted in federal court Monday to faking overtime hours to boost pay, increasing retirement benefits and falsifying arrest citations to justify the hours.
Former officers Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final all pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges Monday. The trio will pay $170,000 in restitution as part of the plea deal.
Sentencing was not imposed, and it's unclear if the plea agreement has any jail time involved for the officers.
The plea deal comes nearly two years after a WDRB News investigation exposed overtime abuse by several officers, including the three who have now admitted to the scheme.
"This is a sad day but there is no gray here," U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a press release. "These officers lied and stole to increase their paychecks, and spike their pensions."
Stanfield agreed to pay $101,559. Roadhouse agreed to pay $41,390 and Final agreed to pay $27,531.
According to the U.S. Attorney, Stanfield, Roadhouse and Final schemed together to submit hours to LMPD when they actually didn't work the hours. They also failed to work during their assigned shifts, according to court documents.
To justify the excessive hours, all three prepared "false and fraudulent uniform citation arrest reports in which they altered the time of the arrest and added each other's names on the signature line," according for the documents in the case.
In addition, the U.S. Attorney alleges that the men claimed to have worked hours for the ATF as part of a special task force when they in fact did not work the hours. LMPD paid the three for those hours and was then reimbursed by the federal government.
Stanfield retired in February 2018 while under internal investigation for violating department policy by getting paid as a police officer while also working off-duty at UPS. But the case was closed "by exception" because of his retirement, according to a letter from Conrad. Roadhouse retired shortly after the WDRB News investigation was published. Final resigned from the department last week when the trio was charged.
In September 2018, Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution requesting an internal audit of LMPD overtime spending from December 2016 to August 2018.
Roadhouse, for example, worked more than 200 hours during the first two weeks of January 2017, including back-to-back 17-hour days. He followed that with a 21-hour day, according to his time slips. In all, his workload during that time yielded about 120 hours of overtime.
Roadhouse's time slips, obtained under the Kentucky Open Records Act, show he worked 84 consecutive days from January 1 to March 25, logging, on average, about 12 hours a day.
Final worked every day in February 2017, including weekends, averaging about 12 hours a day, for the police department while also working a secondary job providing security at Male High School, according to records.
Stanfield jumped from $20,000 in overtime in 2014 to more than $48,000 in 2017.
