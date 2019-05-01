LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The former treasurer of the Bullitt Central High School Booster Club has been charged with stealing more than $10,000 from the club's account, leaving district and school officials "outraged."
Cathy Bowman, 47, was indicted on a felony theft charge on March 27, allegedly stealing at least $10,000 from the booster club’s account between Dec. 31, 2015, and Aug. 31.
Bowman did not appear for her April 11 arraignment, and posted a $2,500 bond two weeks later after she was served with a bench warrant, court records show. She does not have an attorney listed in court filings, according to Bullitt County Circuit Court Clerk Paulita Keith.
The club raises money throughout the year to support nine sports teams at BCHS, and Principal Erik Huber told WDRB News in November that there could be between $40,000 and $60,000 in the account at a given time.
Kentucky State Police launched an investigation in October after parents brought their concerns of missing funds to Huber in September.
Eric Farris, counsel for the Bullitt County Board of Education, told WDRB News that the district and high school are "outraged" that the booster club's treasurer has been accused of pilfering funds from the group's account. The district and school will continue cooperating with law enforcement as the case heads to court, he said.
Farris said the BCHS Booster Club has since been reorganized and that the district is working with consultants and legal counsel "to take steps to prevent this type of fraud in the future." That includes forming a new booster club association with new leadership and better training for club officers, he said.
"We are confident that trust in these crucial support organizations can and will be restored so that every student will have the opportunity to be at his/her best while engaging in athletics or other extracurricular activities," Farris said in a statement.
Bowman is scheduled to appear in Bullitt Circuit Court on May 6 for a 10 a.m. hearing.
