LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Former University of Louisville board of trustees chairman J. David Grissom is still helping call the shots in the university’s financial fraud lawsuit against former U of L President James Ramsey, even after Grissom resigned from the board earlier this month.
Grissom, who is no longer a trustee as of Dec. 1, is nonetheless set to chair a closed-door meeting today of a trustees committee that was formed to oversee the lawsuit against Ramsey and some of his former top aides, according to an agenda made public Wednesday.
Grissom’s continued involvement is as a “community at-large” member of the trustees committee, U of L spokesman John Karman said. Grissom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U of L General Counsel Tom Hoy, in responses relayed through Karman, sidestepped questions about whether Grissom can vote and otherwise exercise the same authority as gubernatorial-appointed trustees, saying no actions will be taken at today’s meeting of the trustees “ad hoc special litigation committee.”
The committee was formed in 2017 to investigate the Ramsey administration’s financial management of the university’s nonprofit foundation, which oversees U of L’s endowment. Grissom has chaired the committee since its inception.
“(Grissom) is no longer on the board but does remain on this one, separate committee,” Karman said in an email.
Hoy said it is within the trustees' power to let Grissom into the closed-door meeting regarding the litigation while excluding the rest of the public.
The university and the foundation jointly sued Ramsey and a handful of former aides on April 25, 2018. The lawsuit, which remains pending in Jefferson Circuit Court, alleges that Ramsey’s regime irresponsibly depleted the school’s endowment by overspending.
Grissom chaired the board from 2017 to 2019. He resigned his trusteeship earlier this year, well ahead of the 2023 term given him by former Gov. Matt Bevin.