LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky senators expanded a bill banning gender-transition procedures for people under 18, adding language Tuesday that also prohibits school districts from using a student's preferred pronouns and sets limits on teaching certain sex-related topics.
The amended House Bill 470 passed the Senate Families and Children Committee on a 6-3 vote with three members voting in favor even after expressing concerns with the legislation. The measure now awaits action on the Senate floor, where leaders initially did not include it in Tuesday afternoon's business.
HB 470, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, addresses transgender medical procedures and adds provisions in Senate Bill 150 that govern what can be taught in Kentucky public schools. Those include barring schools from offering curricula on human sexuality and sexually transmitted diseases to students below 6th grade.
The bill also forbids schools from giving — regardless of grade level — "any instruction or presentation that has a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation."
And it would require local boards of education to adopt policies that protect "privacy rights of students, including the right not to be compelled to undress or be unclothed in the presence of members of the opposite biological sex."
As approved by the Senate committee, the bill puts doctors and other health care providers at risk of losing their license or facing legal action if they prescribe puberty-blocking drugs or perform other services meant to help someone under 18 change genders, including "inpatient and outpatient hospital services."
"No parent has a right to cause irreparable harm or allow it to their child," Decker testified. "We don't allow parents to give their children alcohol. We don't allow parents to give their children's cigarettes. We don't turn over our car keys to our children. It's not allowed in Kentucky, and this should not be allowed either."
The changes came on the 26th day of the 30-day legislative session. But the new omnibus bill also faces a looming deadline: Legislation must be passed by Thursday to give Republican supermajorities the ability to override any potential veto from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Because of additions in the Senate, the bill would have to get approval from the House of Representatives, where it passed last week, to agree with the new version the Senate might consider.
The measure was hotly debated in the Senate committee, with chairman Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, threatening several times to remove people who disrupted those testifying.
Among those speaking in favor of the bill was Jeannette Cooper of Partners for Ethical Care, a Chicago-based group that says on its website it's for stopping the "duplicitous banner of gender identity affirmation. We believe that no child is born in the wrong body."
"No doctor should be removing an unhealthy finger, healthy leg or healthy breasts from anyone," Cooper said. "Gender dysphoria is a psychological problem that deserves ethical psychological care. It is impossible to be born in the wrong body."
Dr. Andre Van Mol, who doesn't live in Kentucky and is affiliated with the American College of Pediatricians, also testified for the legislation, criticizing what he called "experimental and unproven hormonal and surgical procedures which medicalize prematurely and permanently."
The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the college a "fringe anti-LGBTQ hate group" that supports "junk science." The college disputes that label, saying it promotes the "'best for children' by staying true to scientific standards."
The bill's opponents included Dr. Christopher Bowling, speaking for the Kentucky Medical Association and the Kentucky chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He said the generally accepted standard of care has "never included surgical procedures on Kentucky patients under age 18 or medical hormone therapy under 18 without full parental consent, thorough mental health evaluation and ongoing medical monitoring."
Bobbie Glass, a transgender woman and professor at the University of the Cumberlands, also spoke against the bill, saying legislators are sending a message to young people that "'I am not an adult that you can trust. I'm not an ally. I'm not a friend.' That's the message that these adults are going to be doing. That is relentless bullying because it teaches everybody around them, 'Hey, it's OK to pile on.'"
Carroll was among the six senators voting to move the bill out of committee, although he said: "I don't like the bill. I hate the tone of the bill. I think we could have accomplished what we needed to accomplish without going so far."
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill, took issue with that language, saying it is "written so broadly."
"If I'm the lawyer for a doctor, I don't know how to tell them to answer a question that a mom or a dad asks," he said.
Westerfield said even in the case of a doctor who might be trying to steer someone away from a medical procedure, "I don't know how to answer the question in a way that one parent might not think I was trying to assist. That liability is huge. I think it's overly hostile to providers, and we didn't have to go that far."
Westerfield voted for the bill but said he needs to see changes in order to support it in the full Senate.
Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, also voted for it, saying she only did so after being reassured that further changes would be made.
"I've been pretty clear that I don't like the bill," she said.
One Republican, Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, joined Democrats on the committee in voting against the bill. He lamented that SB 150 — which he said is "very much needed" — was rolled into HB 470 but added that he still has concerns with the new combined legislation.
"Throughout this legislative session, we have promoted bills to support parents' rights. And I still think this where this should lie," Meredith said. "I would hope and pray that parents would always make the very best decision for their children. I think for the most part they do. But intervention beyond that, I think, is also just a bridge too far."
