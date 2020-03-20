LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's public schools should remain closed until April 20, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for the Kentucky Department of Education, said Beshear told superintendents in a conference call to remain closed until then and be prepared to extend those closures if needed.
Beshear previously recommended that schools across the state close for at least two weeks, and all 172 districts followed that guidance, most of them closing their doors to in-class instruction on Monday in hopes of mitigating the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Beshear and others, including Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, have said the recommended two-week closures likely would be extended.
All school districts have been approved to implement non-traditional instruction plans, pending approval from local school boards, after the Kentucky Board of Education granted a blanket waiver Wednesday allowing school districts not already participating in the program to join for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The Jefferson County Board of Education authorized JCPS to begin using the program on Thursday, and Pollio said the district planned to distribute 25,000 Chromebooks to students who need the technology and would look for partners to provide internet for homes of JCPS students who lack access.
Kentucky's General Assembly passed legislation Thursday that, among other items, allows districts to seek as many non-traditional instruction days as they need. The program is currently capped at 10 days.
Senate Bill 177 also allows school districts to provide emergency leave for certified and classified staff affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic at their school boards' discretion.
This report will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.