LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Boone County Schools Superintendent Randy Poe has been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Education by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Poe, whose appointment was announced Wednesday by the Kentucky Department of Education, will fill an at-large seat left vacant since April after the Kentucky Senate did not confirm David Karem, the board's chairman at the time.
He will serve the remainder of Karem's term, which expires April 14, 2022.
“I consider it a great honor to be nominated and recognized to sit on the board so that I can continue working for children in Kentucky,” Poe said in a profile published by KDE. “Public education, for me, has been the American dream and my opportunity to continue to help others achieve that dream.”
Poe was superintendent of Boone County Schools for 12 years until his retirement in June, according to a KDE news release.
He started as a bus driver at the district and eventually became a teacher, coach, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent before landing the top administrative role at Boone County schools, the release says.
