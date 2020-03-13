LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear urged school leaders Friday to allow their employees to work from home as feasible during his recommended two-week cessation of in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jefferson County Public Schools and many other public school districts and private school systems have followed Beshear’s advice and announced lengthy cancellations of classes to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In Louisville, that means most schools will be closed for three weeks because of spring break and are scheduled to resume classes April 6.
Beshear said superintendents should allow teachers and other staff to work remotely during the closures if possible.
"Any employee out there that can effectively work from home and that works for the business or for the school, they should be allowed to work from home," he said. "There are going to be areas where we need people to come in. Again, just practice social distancing."
At JCPS, the two-week closure before spring break will be treated as if the district closed for inclement weather. While non-mandatory instructional materials will be distributed to students physically and digitally, JCPS teachers will not be required to report to their schools.
The district is providing meals at 35 school sites and eight mobile sites from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday during the closure.
This report will be updated.
