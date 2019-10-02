LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools will transition back to a balanced school calendar in 2020-21 under a move approved Tuesday by the district's Board of Trustees.
With the move, the district will scrap its modified balanced calendar after two school years.
GCCS spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez said the district decided to move back to a balanced calendar, which it first implemented in the 2013-14 school year, to better align with the school schedules for West Clark Community Schools and New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation.
She noted in an email to WDRB News that GCCS students take classes at New Albany-Floyd County's Prosser Career Education Center.
Teachers will report to work July 24, 2020, under the new calendar, with students scheduled to begin classes July 29, 2020.
Fall break is slated to begin Oct. 5, 2020, and last until Oct. 19, 2020. Christmas break starts Dec. 21, 2020, with students set to return Jan. 4, 2021. GCCS students will also get two weeks for spring break, scheduled between March 22 and April 2, 2021, under the new calendar.
The last day of school is scheduled May 27, 2021, with graduations slated for June 4 and June 5 of that year.
The 2020-21 calendar for GCCS also includes built-in eLearning days on Sept. 8, 2020; Feb. 15, 2021; and April 29, 2021.
