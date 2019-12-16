LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Greater Louisville Inc., the metro chamber of commerce, has named an insider to replace CEO Kent Oyler.
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, who joined the chamber in 2014 and is currently chief operating officer and chief of staff, is slated to become the first female to lead GLI in the 157-year history of the organization and its predecessors, according to a press release.
Davasher-Wisdom is set to take over on Jan. 23, subject to approval by GLI’s board.
Oyler, a longtime Louisville entrepreneur, came to GLI in 2014 and is credited with stabilizing the organization’s finances. GLI was named the 2019 large chamber of the year by the American Chamber of Commerce Executives, an award the chamber says is like winning the Super Bowl in its industry.
“We are pleased to have a well-qualified and fully prepared internal candidate” to succeed Oyler, said Mike Ash, regional president of Fifth-Third Bank and chairman of GLI’s board, in the news release.
Davasher-Wisdom, who has two degrees from Western Kentucky University, handled government relations for the Tennessee Valley Authority before joining GLI in a similar role. She was then promoted twice within the chamber before being named to the top job.