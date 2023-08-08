LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Craig Greenberg launched a wide-ranging economic development planning process Tuesday, urging a group of business and civic leaders to work on a new approach to building the city's economy.
The plan, which the mayor hopes will be done by the end of the year, comes nearly a decade since the city's last such effort was complete.
Speaking at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Greenberg told dozens of prominent leaders they have a "blank sheet of paper" during a series of four meetings over the coming months.
"This is our plan for our city, for our future, and we have to get this right," Greenberg said. "That means creating a plan loaded with actionable steps for our city government, for our community, with recommendations for businesses, nonprofits, individuals — everyone who can help."
The success of the plan will be measured in several ways, he told reporters, including by wage growth, the number of new businesses and amount of new capital invested in local companies.
Metro government selected Ginovus of suburban Indianapolis and the TPMA consulting and management firm of Indianapolis to oversee the work under a $150,000 contract.
Larry Gigerich, executive managing director of Ginovus, said that while the Louisville metro area has strong logistics strengths, such as UPS Worldport and the Port of Indiana at Jeffersonville, the region also has several "red flags," including a 5% loss of workers between 40 and 54 during the 2010s.
"That age group, as well, as many of you know, is the most productive age group in the workforce," Gigerich said. "So you want to really leverage that and attract and retain as much of that as you can."
The Greenberg administration looked for a diverse group to develop the plan, said Pat Mulloy, a deputy mayor who heads Louisville's economic development cabinet.
"But the primary focus was on people that had built and led businesses and organizations," he told reporters.
The attendees included a swath of Louisville's powerful business elite, including Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen, Republic Bank chair and CEO Steve Trager, developer Steve Poe and developer Bill Weyland. University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel and University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto also are members of the stakeholder group.
Other organizations represented include the Louisville Urban League, whose president, Lyndon Pryor attended Tuesday's opening session; Volunteers of America; and Bates Memorial Church. Former University of Louisville men's basketball player Peyton Siva, who represents the Shoot360 program, also was in attendance.
Mulloy advised the group not to make the plan a "cheerleading" exercise, but to consider things that keep them up at night and what they want Louisville to look like a decade from now.
"I don't want this to be a comfortable process," he said.
