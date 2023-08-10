LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration is updating its review into cases of possible officer misconduct flagged in a U.S. Department of Justice report that either were not formally investigated or weren’t investigated at all.
Greenberg and police leaders have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference that WDRB News will stream at wdrb.com.
Those incidents were included in the federal report released earlier this year that prompted the city to agree to a court-enforced consent decree that would guide changes to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
In May, the Greenberg administration launched a website showing details and supporting documents regarding 62 incidents of possible Louisville police misconduct from 2016 to 2021 that federal investigators reviewed as part of report.
In March, investigators strongly rebuked the actions of Louisville police, saying they believe the department and Metro government for years engaged in practices that violated the U.S. Constitution and federal law, including excessive use of force and searches based on invalid search warrants.
On May 26, Greenberg said the city would release body cam video available in the cases within 60 days. That deadline passed without that footage being made public.
In addition, the city has said LMPD was looking back into nearly three dozen cases that were either not previously investigated by police or needed to be reopened and reviewed.
The mayor said LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel and police officials would review those cases and determine if discipline, including possible termination, was warranted.
The website allows the public to examine each case and its aftermath, including the results of any internal investigation and the employment status of the officers involved.
The Department of Justice investigation began more than two years ago in the wake of the 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor during a raid on her apartment.
The DOJ report did not identify specific officers or victims of potential misconduct, focusing instead on the pervasive issues within the department. But Louisville wasn't content with anonymous descriptions of alleged misconduct, Greenberg said earlier this year.
"In hearing those accounts of certain individual officers, I had questions; the (police) chief had questions. And the community had questions -- understandable questions like, 'What was the full story of these incidents?' 'Were they investigated?' 'Was appropriate disciplinary action taken?' and 'What needs to happen now?'" Greenberg said. "....We need to know so we can continue to reform and improve LMPD. And the public has a right to know."
The DOJ concluded that it has probable cause to believe that LMPD and Louisville Metro government "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law" that includes excessive force, searches based on invalid warrants and conducting unlawful traffic and pedestrian stops.
As a result, city and federal officials agreed to enter into the consent decree, which would serve as a roadmap for policing changes within the department. It has yet to be filed in court
The DOJ report included examples of purported Louisville police misconduct and crimes, such as throwing drinks at pedestrians, racial disparities in arrests and traffic stops, assaulting citizens with disabilities and calling Black people "monkeys, animal and boy."
Greenberg has said the report revealed “infuriating examples of abuse,” especially against minorities and women and children.
