LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear wants lawmakers to pass a budget that includes $18.2 million in bonds to bring Kentucky school buildings into basic compliance with the new School Safety and Resiliency Act.
But the proposal he unveiled Tuesday doesn’t include any money to help districts hire more counselors to meet the mental health needs of students or bring more school resource officers into their buildings.
In addition, the head of the Kentucky Center for School Safety told WDRB News on Wednesday that neither Beshear nor his staff consulted with him on school safety issues as they undertook the arduous task of crafting the Democratic governor’s first budget proposal less than two months after taking office.
“I was not asked to give any input,” Jon Akers, executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, said in a phone interview.
He noted that he is scheduled to meet with Beshear’s staff on Thursday and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Friday.
Beshear’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Akers said if school safety funding comes up in those meetings, he will share his concerns that Beshear’s budget proposal does not include money to help schools bring in more professionals to help with students’ mental health needs.
The school safety law, which went into effect last year, calls on school districts to employ one counselor for every 250 students starting in July 2021 as funding and qualified personnel become available.
Akers said he hopes to see some funding for school counselors in the budget as lawmakers begin putting their fingerprints on the two-year spending plan.
“I would hope that there would be some monies out there available after all of these negotiations take place to help us with the mental health side of school safety,” Akers said. “I’m very willing to talk to (Beshear’s) people to share my interest in the arena of mental health care, trauma-informed care and setting up threat assessment teams in our schools per Senate Bill 1 to be sure that we address that need. That is equally as important as making sure we have physical plant security.”
Beshear’s proposed $18.2 million bond pool in fiscal year 2021 for building improvements matches an estimate from the Kentucky School Boards Association on how much it would cost to bring every school into minimal compliance with the new law.
The group also estimated that hiring enough counselors and school resource officers to comply with the School Safety and Resiliency Act would cost more than $121 million each year.
Eric Kennedy, KSBA's director of advocacy, called Beshear's budget proposal a "very important" starting point in implementing the School Safety and Resiliency Act. Kennedy said KSBA provided its funding estimates to Beshear's transition team but did not meet with the governor's staff to discuss the budget.
Like Akers, he hopes lawmakers will find money in the upcoming biennial budget so school districts can at least begin hiring more counselors.
"Many of the experts will tell you that the single most important thing you can do to enhance school safety is to ensure that every child has a personal connection with some adult that cares for them," Kennedy said, adding that teachers can also benefit from having mental health services more readily available in schools.
"That is a key part of what we're advocating for," he said. "If not fully, at least beginning to make some headway on this, and legislators have said that they have an interest in at least phasing this component in."
Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, who sponsored last year’s school safety bill that ultimately became law, said Beshear had an unenviable task of being the first policymaker to put a “price tag” on school safety in this year's budget.
Lawmakers did not include funding for the School Safety and Resiliency Act as it passed last year, instead opting to wait until this year’s budget session to start those conversations.
Opinions on how to start funding school safety initiatives vary. While Akers said he would like to see a mix of building improvements and funding for more school counselors, Wise said he had heard from superintendents who wanted their schools upgraded before any other elements of the new school safety law are implemented.
“We’re looking at school upgrades,” Wise said. “We’re looking at school resource officers. We’re looking at mental health professionals, so we’ve got a lot from Senate Bill 1 that we’ve got to focus on. The beautiful thing is this is not just going to be a one-time allocation of money or an allotment. This is going to be looked at in 2022 and 2024.”
Eddie Campbell, president of the Kentucky Education Association, said upgrading school facilities is a good launching point in implementing the School Safety and Resiliency Act.
“You have to start somewhere, and making sure that the buildings and grounds are safe and secure is a good step forward,” Campbell said. “We would have loved it if we could have fully funded all of that, especially with making sure that we have mental health services available for all of our kids.”
Unlike Akers, Beshear and his staff gave KEA an audience as they crafted his first budget proposal as governor, Campbell said.
The two sides discussed a plethora of education-related issues, such as fully funding public schools in Kentucky, ensuring that staffers have the necessary resources and supports to work with youth, providing money for districts’ transportation services, and getting school buildings up-to-date, Campbell said.
“The conversations we had were just focused on public education and really giving our input as to the needs that were required,” he said. “School districts invest a lot in students, and when we invest in students, we invest in our future.”
Asked about the lack of input from Akers in the budget-writing process, Wise noted that Beshear did not brief lawmakers from either party ahead of his budget address on Tuesday.
“If he did not address us and give us a briefing on that, I could imagine that probably no one else may have been involved in that conversation as well,” Wise said. “I personally think that the shareholders involved in issues like this need to be consulted, but I also get when someone takes office, like a new governor, and the first thing they have to start working on is the budget.”
The General Assembly will ultimately decide how much money will fund school safety initiatives this year.
Exactly how much remains to be seen.
“I hope this will continue to be a top priority for both chambers as we go forward,” Wise said. “That’s the best thing about state government: The executive branch makes a proposal and then the legislative branch is able to take that proposal and craft what we think will be best in terms of the interest of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
