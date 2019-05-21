LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heather French Henry, Kentucky’s former Veterans Affairs Commissioner, won the Democratic nomination for secretary of state in Tuesday’s primary, easily beating three other challengers.
Henry had taken 71 percent of the vote with 113 of the state’s 120 counties reporting. Jason Griffith and Jason Belcher were next with 13 percent, respectively.
She will face Michael G. Adams, a former general counsel for the Republican Governors Association who worked for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and in the George W. Bush administration.
Adams won the Republican primary with 41 percent of the vote in a four-way field. Andrew English was next with 27 percent.
Henry won the Miss America 2000 pageant and later went on to serve as Kentucky’s veterans affairs commissioner under Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. She held the same position in Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.
She was a morning show co-host for WDRB News and is married to Steve Henry, a former Kentucky lieutenant governor.
Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s current secretary of state, is term limited and can’t seek reelection.
