LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pledged Monday to ensure no black residents are without health insurance, to train police officers throughout the state on “implicit bias” and to recruit more people of color to become public school teachers.
Beshear said the efforts are to “start addressing some of the systematic racism that has existed” in health care, policing and law enforcement.
Beshear, a Democrat who rode huge margins in Kentucky’s urban areas to narrowly unseat former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin last year, made the pledges nearly two weeks after protests broke out nationwide over the deaths of unarmed blacks at the hands of police, including Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
Beshear said the coronavirus pandemic, in which blacks are dying about twice the rate than their share of the population, highlights the need to ensure that every African American is covered by Medicaid, Medicare or private plans.
“We are going to put money into it; we are going to put people into it,” Beshear said.
While didn’t go into detail, Beshear said the effort would be a “multifaceted campaign” to help people sign up for coverage, including using outreach workers “very similar” to the “Kynectors” who helped people access expanded Medicaid and private health coverage when Beshear’s father, Steve, was governor from 2013 to 2015.
In 2016 Bevin dismantled “Kynect,” the benefits exchange that then-Gov. Steve Beshear had established to help Kentuckians sign up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act also called Obamacare.
Beshear also reported that the state saw a total of 190 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the tally to 11,476.
As of Sunday, Kentucky ranked 40th among 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico for confirmed virus cases per capita, according to WDRB’s analysis of data published by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.