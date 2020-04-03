LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Indiana preparing for a surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Eric Holcomb says he plans to extend his stay-at-home order by two weeks.
The directive adds more time to an executive order set to expire Monday, but the move was expected in light of increasing cases of the respiratory illness in Indiana.
A two-week addition means Hoosiers would be required to stay in their homes and avoid nonessential travel until at least April 20. President Trump has advised Americans to keep practice social distancing until April 30.
Holcomb also said Trump has approved Indiana's request for a major disaster declaration.
Holcomb also has issued two prior orders banning restaurants and bars from serving patrons inside their establishments, although carry-out, delivery and drive-through services could continue. The most recent extension is set to expire Monday.
This story will be updated.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.