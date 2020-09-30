LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than two weeks after Kentucky began paying unemployment recipients an extra $400 per week using FEMA money redirected by President Trump, the state isn’t saying how many of the roughly 110,000 Kentuckians who are eligible for the supplement have actually received it.
WDRB has heard from several unemployment recipients in recent weeks who say they’re still waiting on the extra funds.
“I’m frustrated because they don’t tell you anything,” said Patrick Edwards, 72, a retired accountant who has been receiving jobless benefits since March. Before the pandemic, Edwards said he had been working as a driver for a car rental company.
Officials at the Kentucky Labor Cabinet did not respond to questions sent on Monday and Wednesday about the status of payments under the FEMA program, called Lost Wages Assistance.
Kentucky is doling out the $400 supplements in weekly installments over a six-week period.
The program covers the weeks immediately following the expiration of the universal $600 weekly supplement that was part of the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March. Those are from the week ended Aug. 1 through the week ended Sept. 5.
Indiana paid all six weeks of the program – which was worth $300 per week for Hoosiers – in lump sum deposits that went out the week of Sept. 21.
Hoosiers received the extra money with “no issues,” said Scott Olson, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “All payments went out last week.”
One hiccup for Kentuckians is that, before the $400 weekly supplements can be paid, they must complete a certification attesting to the fact their job loss was “due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.” The certification is completed by logging into the claimant’s account on the state system.
But Edwards said he took that step and hasn’t received “a dime” of the extra money.
“I got a little message saying that they'd be paying in a couple days. Well, that was a few weeks ago,” he said.
Another catch is that the extra money from the Trump program is only available to people who already qualify for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits, so it excludes some jobless recipients who had low wages or spotty work histories. In Kentucky, unemployment pays as little as $39 per week.
Kentucky became one of the few states to provide the full $400 per week available under the Trump program by supplementing the $300 per week available to all states from FEMA with $100 per week from the state’s share of CARES Act funds.