LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Humana Inc. continued its march into home-based health care Monday by announcing a deal to acquire an eight-year-old Florida company called One Homecare Solutions.
The company known as “onehome” has “pioneered a valued-based” health care model in Texas and Florida, states where Humana serves a significant number of seniors its Medicare Advantage plans, according to Humana.
Value-based care involves physicians, nurses and other providers getting paid for managing a patient’s holistic health as opposed to collecting fees for visits, procedures and other services.
Humana has been expanding into providing health care as a complement to its main business administering Medicare coverage to seniors through the federal government’s Medicare Advantage program.
The company in April announced the biggest acquisition in its 60-year corporate history, absorbing all of Kindred at Home in a deal that values the national home-health business at $8.1 billion.
Humana did not disclose the terms of its onehome purchase, meaning the deal is small in the context of the $53 billion enterprise.
“By combining onehome’s value-based approach with Kindred's home health services and Humana's analytical capabilities and clinical expertise, we believe we can create a transformational value-based offering to serve more people, including non-Humana plan members, nationwide,” Humana interim chief financial officer Susan Diamond said in a news release.