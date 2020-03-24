LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for Kentucky's next education commissioner could cost up to $149,050, according to a contract released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.
The Kentucky Board of Education picked Greenwood/Asher & Associates to lead the state's hunt for a new education chief during a special meeting Wednesday.
The contract, finalized Tuesday and set to expire June 30, would pay Greenwood/Asher $75,000 to search for viable candidates to replace former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who negotiated his resignation with a new board following Gov. Andy Beshear's reorganization of the panel.
That includes leading a national recruitment effort, conducting background checks on up to eight candidates selected by the board through a subcontractor, and selecting finalists to interview.
The contract also includes $7,000 for Greenwood/Asher travel; $21,000 in travel for up to six finalists; $24,850 for expenses like advertising, producing reports, postage and communications; $17,500 for executive-level background checks on up to two finalists; $2,800 for onboarding candidates; and $900 to assess the chosen candidate.
Although the contract is set to expire June 30, it is subject to renewal.
Kentucky is looking for a new education commissioner during unprecedented times as the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 spreads across the globe, sparking a pandemic.
Betty Asher, the firm's executive vice president, told the board Wednesday that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will likely limit in-person interactions with potential candidates and may hinder the search for a new education commissioner based on the searches they're conducting for other organizations.
"There's some challenges with recruiting just because people have been in meetings as information has changed hour to hour to hour, but we are continuing to get responses for open positions," Asher said. "We just have to work a little bit harder.
"We're doing much of our work online, holding meetings remotely and doing interviews remotely, and that has worked very well for us."
Kevin Brown, who is serving as interim education commissioner, is unable to seek the permanent position under an agreement with the Kentucky Board of Education.
