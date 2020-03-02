LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews burned downed trees and brush in the Interstate 71 median over the weekend. A lane closure is scheduled for Tuesday on Brownsboro Road near Norton Commons.
But the actual construction of Kentucky’s massive I-Move Kentucky interstate expansion won’t start for another four to six weeks, a project spokesman said.
That’s when the most noticeable work yet is set to begin, including pouring concrete and excavation along the I-71 corridor, the first phase of the $180 million plan to add lanes to I-71 between the Gene Snyder Freeway and KY 329 near Crestwood, widen parts of the Snyder and rebuild ramps at the Snyder/Interstate 64 interchange.
In the meantime, there will be more removal of trees and other vegetation this month before bats and other wildlife return to habitat where they’ve lived in the past, said Ed Green, the project’s communication manager.
While a complete project schedule hasn’t been finalized, Green said the 2020 work will focus on I-71 between the Snyder and KY 329 in Crestwood, including a new “collector-distributor” lane on I-71 South at the Snyder interchange mean to improve safety and traffic flow there.
“That will all be done by the end of 2020,” he said. “So that’s the only firm date we have.”
Green said existing traffic patterns will continue during the construction.
“We’re going to maintain the current traffic capacity throughout the project,” he said. “So, if there’s two lanes of traffic now in an area on the interstate, that’s what we’re going to maintain as we go into construction.”
Hall Contracting of Kentucky and American Engineers Inc. are overseeing the project, which is set to be complete by the end of 2023.
Green said there may be an “occasional lane closure” on KY 1694, or Brownsboro Road, near Norton Commons between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday while crews do underground utility work. The bridge over I-71 is to be replaced this year with a wider span as part of the project.
“We’re just asking everybody to make sure that they’re aware that there are workers there and slow down and be patient.”
