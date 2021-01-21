LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As Louisville Gas & Electric and its sister company Kentucky Utilities ask for their sixth rate increase in 12 years, the companies are also continuing a long-term shift toward fixed charges that residential customers would owe regardless of the amount of electricity or natural gas they consume.
LG&E & KU, which are regulated monopolies owned by Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp., say the move to fixed charges is warranted because the utilities face costs that also don’t change even if customers use less energy. They also say customers benefit when bills don’t fluctuate as much from month to month.
But advocates for low-income residents and for fighting climate change say the charges give people less control over their bills and reduce the financial incentive to use less energy or make homes more efficient.
LG&E, which serves the greater Louisville area, is asking to hike overall bills by about 11% for customers who use both electricity and gas.
Embedded within that increase is a more aggressive hike – about 18% -- in the “basic service charge” that electric and gas customers pay monthly regardless of their energy consumption.
The basic service charges, which vary from month to month only by the number of days in the billing cycle, would rise to a combined $39.57 on average, up from $33.48 today.
In filings with the Public Service Commission, Kentucky’s utility regulator, LG&E and KU say the fixed charges they propose still wouldn’t cover the entirety of their fixed costs to deliver energy.
“That’s for things like the transmission wires, the substations, the transmission poles -- all the infrastructure that it takes to serve customers,” LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins told WDRB.
LG&E and KU say the current structure – in which they get most of their revenue from charges that are based on usage – isn’t fair to customers who use a lot of energy.
The result, the companies said in a Public Service Commission filing, is “customers with above-average usage subsidizing customers with below-average usage.”
But Cathy Kuhn, executive director of the Louisville Metropolitan Housing Coalition, which opposes LG&E’s proposed increase, said the fixed charges aren’t always fair to low-income people, who often use less energy.
LG&E likely faces higher costs to maintain electric and gas service in outlying subdivisions than it does to service apartment buildings or denser city neighborhoods – yet, suburban homeowners are charged the same fee as urban apartment renters, she said.
Kuhn added that it’s important for low-income people to be able to reduce their bills by lessening their energy consumption.
“The way that this fee is structured essentially takes control away from the resident, from being able to control their energy usage,” she said.
But LG&E’s Collins said it’s not practical for everyone to lessen consumption or improve the efficiency of a home, and customers will benefit from more “predictability” and less “volatility” in their bills.
“Some customers just don’t have as much control over how much energy they use … They may have a home that’s less energy efficient, and they can’t afford to make those upgrades,” she said.
LG&E and KU are pursuing the rate increases in part because utility sales have flattened in recent years, as people figure out ways to use less energy.
“For many years, the utility industry experienced year over year growth in sales,” LG&E & KU CEO Paul W. Thompson told the Public Service Commission in written testimony. “Conservation and energy efficiency have flattened sales notwithstanding new customer growth, and this trend is expected to continue at least in the near term.”
LG&E and KU hope the increase takes effect in the summer of 2021, but the timing and magnitude of the hikes is up to the commission, a three-member body appointed by Kentucky’s governor.