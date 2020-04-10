LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One new COVID-19 death was reported in Clark County, Ind., on Friday, bringing the number of people who have died in the county from the disease to eight.
Eight new cases were confirmed in Clark County and five more in Floyd County, according to data posted online by the Indiana State Department of Health. No new deaths were listed for Floyd, which has reported three illness-related fatalities.
Overall, Indiana now has 6,907 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. That's up from 6,351 cases disclosed Thursday.
Indiana also reported 55 new deaths statewide on Friday -- once again, the highest single-day increase. In all, 300 Hoosiers have died from the illness in the past month.
Drive-thru testing for health care workers, first responders and other "essential" workers with COVID-19 symptoms is scheduled to start Wednesday, April 15 in Clark County, Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.