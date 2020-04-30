LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana climbed above 1,000 on Thursday, while state data also show an increase in new cases of the respiratory illness.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 44 additional deaths linked to the disease, bringing the state total to 1,007. Another 101 Hoosiers died of "probable" cases, although they were not diagnosed, according to state figures.
The deaths linked to COVID-19 have occurred over roughly seven weeks. In contrast, state health officials have said an average of 150-160 Hoosiers die from influenza during a typical seven-month flu season.
Overall, Indiana reported 669 new cases Thursday. Those stretch back over a week to April 22.
State officials announced 605 new cases Wednesday.
In the Louisville metro area, new cases in Clark and Floyd counties increased slightly but were in line with recent growth of a handful of new infections reported each day. There were five new cases from Clark, where 293 people have been infected. Floyd had four new cases, pushing the county's total to 178. Sixteen people have died in Floyd, while Clark has had 14 deaths.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he plans to update his stay-at-home order Friday, when it expires, and provide new details about the restrictions in place for Hoosiers.
In neighboring Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear detailed his state's re-opening plans Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.