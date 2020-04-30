LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana climbed above 1,000 on Thursday, while state data also show an increase in new cases of the respiratory illness.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 44 additional deaths caused by the disease, bringing the state total to 1,007.
The milestone is "more than heartbreaking here in our state," Dr. Kris Box, the state's health commissioner, said during a briefing in Indiana.
Box said those figures don't include 107 other Hoosiers who died of "probable" cases of the disease, meaning they had symptoms, X-rays and CAT scans consistent with COVID-19 and their physicians documented it as a cause of death.
The deaths linked to COVID-19 have occurred over roughly seven weeks. In contrast, state health officials have said an average of 150-160 Hoosiers die from influenza during a typical seven-month flu season.
Box also said the first Hoosier under 19 died from COVID-19, but did not elaborate on the person's age or whether he or she had any underlying medical conditions.
Thus far, she said, nearly 91 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana have occurred in people over 60.
Indiana reported 669 new cases Thursday. Those stretch back over a week to April 22.
State officials announced 605 new cases Wednesday.
In the Louisville metro area, new cases in Clark and Floyd counties increased slightly but were in line with recent growth of a handful of new infections reported each day. There were five new cases from Clark, where 293 people have been infected.
Floyd had four new cases, pushing the county's total to 178. Sixteen people have died in Floyd, while Clark has had 14 deaths.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he plans to update his stay-at-home order Friday, when it expires, and provide new details about the restrictions in place for Hoosiers.
In neighboring Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear detailed his state's re-opening plans Wednesday.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.