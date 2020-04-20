LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Touting "points of positive progress," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has cleared the way for some medical procedures that had been on hold to take place as early as April 27.
The changes-- the first removal of restrictions imposed during the state's COVID-19 outbreak -- were outlined in a new executive order that extends Indiana's stay-at-home directive until May 1.
They apply to dentists, plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other providers who were ordered to cease some operations last month. The order also advises hospitals to start conducting clinical work diagnosing, screening and treating life-threatening medical conditions.
The governor had banned "non-essential" surgeries in a March 16 executive order, a move meant to give hospitals access to masks, gloves and other critical personal protective equipment as COVID-19 cases climbed across the state.
But after working with the Indiana Hospital Association and the state's health districts, Holcomb said surgeries and other invasive procedures can start next Monday -- as long as there's enough gear.
"If our supply inventory holds up as it is now, we'll open up those elective procedures and other medical and clinical practices around the state of Indiana," he said.
Holcomb plans to review the medical procedures permitted in the new order every seven days.
Meanwhile, the governor said he'll rely on data to make other changes that allow certain segments of the state's economy to re-open. But he once again cautioned that those changes won't happen at once.
Holcomb's orders closing or limiting certain businesses have been met with some resistance, mostly notably during a protest Saturday in front of his Indianapolis residence.
On Monday, the governor said the protest was an "environment that appeared to be almost a perfect petri dish for how this can spread. And I underline can. Don't know if it will. Hope it won't."
He said that while he wants all voices to be heard, "this would be the exact way not to be productive about that. Potentially it just sets us back. Set aside how almost demoralizing it can be to those fornt-line people that I just talked about who go into work every single day and wonder if they're going to take it (COVID-19) home.
"But when we just add to that -- almost in a flaunting way -- it is not helping. Now, there's nothing government can do to encourage people to care about their neighbors, folks they may not know. But there are steps that can be taken."
Holcomb said Vice President Mike Pence told governors on a call Monday that the various stay-at-home orders were making a difference.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner, said she respects the rights of protesters but "I would in this time like for them to social distance and to wear masks. Because I am very concerned about those individuals becoming ill, or if they're asymptomatic carriers infecting someone else."
Seven more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, pushing Indiana's numbers of deaths from the illness to 569, according to state figures released Monday.
Indiana reported 505 new cases Monday that span a four-day period. That represents a drop from the 577 new infections disclosed Sunday and fewer than the 529 listed Saturday.
The data is constantly being revised and often includes multiple days, making day-to-day comparisons difficult.
In all, Indiana's health department says 11,686 Hoosiers have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Clark County has had 177 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. Floyd County has had 142 cases and 7 deaths, the state data show.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.