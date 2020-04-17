LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday he will extend his stay-at-home order to May 1 and use the rest of the month to study ways the state can start to re-open some sectors of the economy.
Speaking at a briefing in Indianapolis, Holcomb said the order set to expire Monday also will include some "tweaks" when he issues the extension next week, though he didn't detail those changes.
"We are now in the phase where we are planning on a safe reopen concerning different sectors of our economy," Holcomb said.
He suggested, for example, that Indiana may ease prohibitions on some elective surgeries as officials keep watching the capacity and protective gear in the state's hospitals.
Holcomb said he is soliciting information and opinions from industry groups representing restaurants, real estate agents and manufacturers, among others. He is also asking locally elected officials for feedback.
Meanwhile, the number of verified COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Indiana, where the state's health department reported another single-day high on Friday.
But the increase comes as more Hoosiers are getting tested for the respiratory illness.
"As we want to increase testing and we do increase testing, we will find more positive cases," said Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
The 3,718 tests reported to the Indiana State Department of Health over the past day represent the most in recent days.
Online data show 642 new infections of the illness, up from the 611 new cases disclosed on Thursday. Statewide, there have been 42 additional deaths, bringing the total fatalities in Indiana to 519.
Clark County reported eight new cases. It has had 151 overall, and 10 people have died. State figures show five new cases in Floyd County, where 130 people have been infected and six have died.
Box acknowledged that talk of lifting restrictions might seem "contrary" to the data showing more infections in Indiana, but she said a more holistic view of hospitalizations, intensive-care admissions and ventilator usage presents a rosier picture.
"We are really looking at curves that in many parts of our state that are starting to plateau or flatten, and we may even be seeing some go down, which is very optimistic," she said. "That is the kind of things that make us feel like we can start to think along these lines."
Box added that especially vulnerable people, like nursing home residents and prisoners, may need protection for an extended period until a vaccine is developed. Federal officials have said that won't happen until next year at the earliest.
"As much as I hate to say it, we may need to continue to protect them and to have them avoid these large crowds," she said.
Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order March 23 that requires Hoosiers to travel only for "essential" functions, like getting groceries. He also has closed most businesses that aren't deemed necessary.
He amended the order last week to require retailers that don't provide "necessities of life" to close to in-person shopping and added state park campgrounds to a list of places that must close.
Indiana is one of seven states, including Kentucky, whose governors have agreed to work regionally on plans to re-open parts of the economy shuttered or reduced in response to COVID-19.
Holcomb has cautioned that Indiana's economy would not re-start all at once, but instead on a "very responsible, very methodical" plan.
"We are not flying blind here. We are reporting the data on a daily basis and this is what will guide us," Holcomb said.
