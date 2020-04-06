LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will extend his stay-at-home order until April 20 and added new restrictions, imposing new rules for certain types of retail businesses and closing state park and other campgrounds.
Under the new executive order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, retailers that don't provide "necessities of life" must close the inside of their stores to customers but can provide curbside carryout or deliveries. Pharmacies, grocery stores and hardware stores are among the businesses not affected by the change.
The order takes effect Wednesday. The newly restricted class of businesses include, for example, florists, bookstores, craft stores and beauty supply shops.
"These things are not necessities of life," Joe Hereens, Holcomb's general counsel, said a news conference in Indianapolis. "We've created a category that allows them to continue operating under new conditions and restrictions. Specifically, the inside of the store has to be closed to customers."
Holcomb's order encourages businesses like grocery and big box stores that remain open to foot traffic to limit the number of customers to meet federal social distancing guidelines; reduce operating hours and create special senior shopping times; and properly sanitize their stores.
Indiana now has 4,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 536 new infections were reported Monday. In all, 139 people have died.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, said 11 residents of a nursing home in Madison County northwest of Indianapolis have died after contracting the illness.
This story will be updated.
