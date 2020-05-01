LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday laid out a “methodical” five-stage plan under which life in the Hoosier state can largely return to normal, with malls, restaurants and even amusement parks open for business, by July 4.
Holcomb said the plan is contingent on Indiana coronavirus hospitalizations continuing to decline; on hospital beds, personal protective equipment and ventilators remaining available; and on a ramp-up in testing and contact-tracing.
Holcomb cautioned that the re-openings could be delayed or reversed if the data warrants.
“This is a little bit of science and it’s a little bit of art, and I think we’ve got the timing right,” Holcomb said. “… We might have to take a detour. Or we might even have to put it in park.”
The "Back on Track" plan calls for gradual openings of businesses with reduced capacity and allowable social gatherings beginning May 4.
On May 11, the plan calls for restaurants and bars that serve food to reopen at 50% capacity with “operational limitations” such as no bar seating or live entertainment.
On that day, Indiana will allow personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors to reopen “by appointment only with operational limitations” to ensure social distancing.
Asked how the restrictions will be enforced, Holcomb said no state has the law enforcement resources to ensure all rules are followed and his plan relies on the good faith of Hoosiers, or restrictions will return.
"If we continue to be responsible, play by the rules and get with the program, then we will stay on track," Holcomb said. "...It will come down to state, local and most importantly, Hoosiers in themselves."
Indiana reported its second-highest number of new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced 815 new infections of the illness diagnosed between April 16 and Thursday. That was the most since 952 were reported on Monday.
However, the increase comes as more testing is being conducted, moving the state closer to its goal more than 6,000 per day. There were 4,660 new tests disclosed Friday, according to state data.
In all, 18,630 Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19 and 1,062 have died, data show. Another 113 deaths are considered "probable" results of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 because of symptoms, X-rays and CAT scans consistent with the disease.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and now has 316 documented infections. Floyd County had four new cases, data show, taking its total to 182.
There have been 16 coronavirus deaths in each of those counties.
Indiana is among a network of seven states, including Kentucky, whose governors are sharing information on plans to gradually re-open parts of their economies.
Holcomb is expected to address his stay-at-home order, which expires today, and changes to restrictions he ordered at his 2:30 p.m. briefing from Indianapolis.
Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled his approach to lifting restrictions on businesses, services and gatherings. It includes allowing construction and manufacturing work, car dealerships, dog groomers and horse tracks to re-open starting May 11 if they meet social distancing and other criteria.
Office-based businesses in Kentucky also could resume in-person work with 50 percent of their pre-COVID staffing.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at mgreen@wdrb.com