LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday said he has “no doubt” his “stay at home” order issued earlier this week is helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 despite many businesses being allowed to stay open such as liquor stores, landscaping companies and golf courses.
“Go outside and look at the change in the traffic patterns. It’s having an effect,” Holcomb said during a news conference Thursday.
The governor said businesses that remain open still much practice “social distancing” and gave the example of golfers being allowed to play a course but not to have four players in a golf cart.
“If you want to walk 18 holes, God bless you. Get some exercise,” Holcomb said.
Indiana on Thursday reported 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 645. The state reported three additional deaths from the disease, for a total of 17.
“I hope we are not becoming numb to those updates,” Holcomb said, referring the disease and death statistics.
He likened the fight against the virus to a “triathlon” that will last for a long time.
Holcomb said he is “tickled” that the Indianapolis 500 will still be held and “110%” supportive of the decision announced Thursday to postpone the auto race originally scheduled May 24 to Aug. 23.
Holcomb said the race and other events coming later in the year are cause for optimism.
“While the streets or the gymnasiums of Indiana are quiet right now, they are going to be roaring come later this year,” he said.