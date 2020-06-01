LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday state police and National Guard troops will continue to be available to keep peace as needed following weekend protests that left widespread damage in downtown Indianapolis.
Speaking at a news conference, Holcomb said it was "noble" for Hoosiers to peacefully protest the "extreme injustice" that befell George Floyd, the black man who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer held a knee to his neck. But Holcomb said "troublemakers" who incite violence and damage property detract from that message.
"No citizen has a right to destroy, vandalize or threaten another Hoosier’s safety or property," Holcomb said. "Coordinated efforts to unlawfully breaking in and entering, shooting at law enforcement officials and setting fires – has taken on a tone of organized crime and will be responded to accordingly."
.@GovHolcomb speaking now. "I hope the peacemakers continue to express themselves and not allow their message to be overwhelmed by the troublemakers." Says shootings, fires, etc have "taken on a tone of organized crime" and will be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/2hQT1E70eX— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) June 1, 2020
Two people died amid several shootings late Saturday and early Sunday in Indianapolis, though it wasn’t clear their deaths were related to the protests, the Associated Press reported Monday. Police said no officers had fired their guns.
One of those fatally shot was Chris Beaty, who was a defensive lineman on Indiana University’s football team from 2000 to 2004 and has recently managed Indianapolis nightclubs, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Holcomb, a Republican, declined to say how long state troopers and Guard troops will be deployed. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the curfew he implement over the weekend would be extended another night, starting at 8 p.m. Monday and ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Holcomb said the curfew has been helpful.
"This unprecedented scale of threat and violence toward businesses and people is something that has drawn us t this position," Holcomb said. "We seek not just to be reactionary. We seek to be proactive about this. When I see Hoosiers afraid or scared, they need to know that we are pouring in all of the resources available to meet those flash points."