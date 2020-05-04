LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Indiana begins to open closed businesses like malls and retail stores Monday, state health officials reported 583 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths from the illness.
Indiana now has 20,507 confirmed infections and 1,151 deaths.
There have been 334 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Clark County, where 16 people have died. Data show 18 people have died in neighboring Floyd County, which has had 204 cases.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that the state's phased re-opening could start Monday. Over the weekend, some southern Indiana mayors pushed back against that timeline.
This story will be updated.
