LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana announced Thursday that 612 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state's total number of infections to 13,039.
The state health department also reported 45 new deaths. In all, 706 residents have died from complications from the respiratory illness since the first documented case occurred in March.
The deaths occurred between April 6 and Wednesday, according to the data.
In Floyd County, where the local health department confirmed more than 50 infections in a Diversicare nursing home on Wednesday, the number of new infections rose by 3, to 152. Nine people in Floyd County have died from COVID-19, data show.
