LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana now exceeds 22,500, after 650 more Hoosiers were diagnosed with the respiratory illness, according to data released Thursday.
But the figures mark a decline from the 862 new infections disclosed the previous day.
The Indiana State Department of Health also announced 31 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, taking the state's total to 1,295.
By comparison, Indiana officials say an average of 150 to 160 Hoosiers have died from influenza during the flu's seven-month season over the past five years. The COVID-19 deaths were recorded over roughly seven weeks.
Clark County has had 355 cases and 23 deaths, while Floyd County has had 224 cases and 28 deaths.
Parts of Indiana's economy have begun reopening this week after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered that he is gradually lifting some restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Some retailers, including malls, have started to resume operations. On Monday, restaurants can begin to serve food inside, although servers and kitchen staff must wear masks or face coverings and they must operate at half their pre-pandemic capacity.
