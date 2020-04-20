LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, pushing Indiana's numbers of deaths from the illness to 569, according to state figures released Monday.
Indiana reported 505 new cases Monday that span a four-day period. That represents a drop from the 577 new infections disclosed Sunday and fewer than the 529 listed Saturday.
The data is constantly being revised and often includes multiple days, making day-to-day comparisons difficult.
In all, Indiana's health department says 11,686 Hoosiers have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Clark County has had 177 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. Floyd County has had 142 cases and 7 deaths, the state data show.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.