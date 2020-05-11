LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, taking the state's total to 24,627 infections.
The state health department also announced that 6,667 Hoosiers were tested between April 14 and Sunday -- the most disclosed in a single day since the first case was diagnosed in March.
Overall, 16.8 percent of COVID-19 tests in Indiana have returned positive results.
Indiana begins the next step of its gradual reopening Monday. Restaurants and bars that serve food can reopen at 50 percent capacity but must require servers and kitchen staff to wear masks or face coverings.
Personal services -- hair salons, barber shops, spas and tattoo parlors -- also can resume operations by appointment only, according to state guidelines that require face coverings for employees and other social distancing steps.
Also this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration is expected to release the first results from a widespread test of 4,611 Hoosiers for coronavirus antibodies and COVID-19.
The research overseen by the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis hopes to show policymakers how prevalent the illness is in the state.
In addition, Indiana officials plan to expand COVID-19 test facilities operated by OptumServe Health Services by adding 30 more locations, including in Clark, Jackson and Harrison counties.
