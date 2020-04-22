LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported new data on COVID-19 Wednesday and cautioned Hoosiers not to view lower numbers of infections as reflecting reality.
The state announced fewer infections for the third day in a row. But the Indiana State Department of Health tweeted that the figures of new cases and tests "are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections.
"The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately," the tweet said.
The 394 new cases that were reported are down from the 431 disclosed on Tuesday. The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday there were 505 new cases, compared with 577 from Sunday.
Indiana also reported 31 new deaths linked to the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In all, 661 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 complications.
Clark County has 188 cases; Floyd County has 149.
Statewide, Indiana has 12,438 diagnosed cases of COVID-19.
Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier this week cleared the way for some elective surgeries to occur starting next week. That move marks the first easing of restrictions the governor enacted last month as Indiana reported increasing COVID-19 cases.
While he hasn't said when other businesses may begin to gradually re-open, Holcomb has encouraged employers to start planning for workplaces that must meet social distancing and other public health guidelines.
This story will be updated.
