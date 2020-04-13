LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported the lowest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases during April on Monday.
Data posted online by the Indiana State Department of Health shows 331 new infections of the respiratory illness were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday.
That marks the smallest one-day climb in new cases this month since 398 cases were disclosed on April 2. The highest number of new cases — 563 — occurred on April 6.
Since Sunday, Clark County reported five cases and now has 117. Floyd County added one case, taking its total to 108.
There were no new deaths in either county. Eight people from Clark County have died from COVID-19 complications, while four have died in Floyd.
The state health department also started a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Monday at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg for first responders, health care workers and other "essential" employees who show symptoms of the illness.
This story will be updated.
