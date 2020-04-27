LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in Clark County on Monday, the fourth-highest number of newly confirmed infections in the state.
No new deaths were disclosed in the county, where 13 people have died.
Cass County in north-central Indiana had the most new cases, with 439, followed by Marion County (133), Lake County (53) and Clark County.
Cass County's COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a Tyson Foods plant in Logansport, the Pharos Tribune reported Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release that 964 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. In all, 844 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus-cased respiratory illness, and 88 are presumed to have died from it, according to state data.
Indiana has tested nearly 85,000 people, with about 19% of those tests returning positive diagnoses.
This story will be updated.
